India: Crocodiles creep around, Vadodara residents remain locked up indoors

The Kosi river is dubbed Bihar's sorrow during the rainy season. A similar sobriquet can be used for the Vishwamitri River which becomes a source of sorrow for the people of Vadodara in Gujarat during monsoon.

Reportedly, the residents living in the high-rise residential flat schemes near the bank of the river have to hold onto their dear life while stepping out as the flooded river means that crocodiles reach the gates of their buildings.

It is estimated that the river, which intersects Vadodara, is home to over 300 crocodiles. After a spell of heavy rainfall, the river gets flooded; meaning, the crocodiles seek a place for shelter and generally end up in stormwater drains and underground drainage lines.

According to Neha Patel, an animal activist who rescues crocodiles, "The crocodiles travel several kilometres unnoticed through these drains. Several areas of Vadodara can spot crocodiles as now they are inside drainage lines."

Vadodara has a stormwater drainage network that covers almost 410 kilometres. However, in some cases, these crocodiles reach the doors of the locals and threaten to bite or drag them.

Most locals who dare to step out to purchase groceries have to use a rescue boat that ferries them out of the apartment. On an average, the authorities get around 25-30 calls of crocodiles being spotted every day during monsoon.

While the crocodiles are a threat to the humans of the region, the same is also true for the reptiles. Earlier this month, a crocodile was rescued from the Puja Garden area of Vadodara after getting stuck in one of the stormwater drain covers.

Most apartments near the Vishwamitri River had the USP of having a scenic view, overlooking the river. However, little did the buyers know that their lives would become troublesome, come monsoon, forcing them to stay locked up indoors.

