India COVID-19 tally crosses 8 lakh with highest single day spike of 27,114 cases

India reported highest single-day spike of 27,114 new cases and 519 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases stand at 8,20,916 including 2,83,407 active cases, 5,15,386 cured/discharged/migrated and 22,123 deaths.

Indian Council of Medical Research tested 2,82,511 yesterday. Till now, ICMR has tested 1,13,07,002 samples in total.

Maharashtra, India's worst affected state, reported 7,862 new coronavirus cases taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 2,38,461. The death toll of the state has increased to 9,893. Due to a rapid increase in the cases, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation extended till July 19 in Maharashtra's Kalkan area. Pune, too, has reimposed a lockdown.

Mumbai reported 1,354 new cases and 73 deaths. Total number of cases in the city is now at 90,149 including 61,934 recovered, 22,738 active cases and 5,202 deaths, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. A otal of 2,183 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday.

India's national capital Delhi, on Friday night, reported 2,089 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of cases to 1,09,140. There were 42 deaths reported due to the virus in the last 24 hours which took the death toll to 3,300. The health department reported that 84,694 patients have recovered from the virus in the capital.

Tamil Nadu reported 3,680 new positive cases and 64 deaths, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,30,261 including 46,105 active, 82,324 discharges and 1,829 deaths.

Uttar Pradesh has also reimposed lockdown for the weekend after the state reported 1,347 new coronavirus cases and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 11,024. The death toll has increased to 889.

Ministry of Home Affairs has also issued a statement clearing that the circular is making rounds on social media claiming that a new COVID-19 Monitoring Committee has been formed is fake. "Such a committee has not been set up by the Union Home Ministry. Beware of fake news and rumours," said spokesperson of Ministry of Home Affairs.