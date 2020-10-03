India coronavirus deaths surpass 100,000; cases top 6.47 million

Deaths due to COVID-19 and related complications in India have surpassed 100,000, official data showed as the pandemic continues to rage across the world's second-most populous country.

A total of 100,842 people have now died, figures from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) showed on Saturday.

India has the third-highest death toll in the world behind the United States and Brazil.

In terms of cases, India has recorded 6.47 million and is on course to overtake the US as the country with the most infections in the coming weeks.

India's population of 1.3 billion is, however, around four times larger than that of the United States, which has seen more than twice as many deaths, raising doubts about India's official numbers.

On Tuesday, India's lead pandemic agency released a survey suggesting that more than 60 million people -- 10 times the official figure -- could have contracted the virus.

At the same time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is pressing ahead with opening up Asia's third-largest economy even as virus cases surge.

A strict lockdown imposed in March not only failed to stop the spread of the virus but also caused misery for millions of people suddenly left jobless.

In the last quarter, the Indian economy -- which even before the pandemic was struggling -- shrank 24 percent, one of the steepest drops of any major economy.

International commercial flights remain suspended although limited services, many to allow citizens to return to their home countries, have been operating.

Trains, metros, domestic flights, markets and restaurants have already reopened or resumed service, with some restrictions.

On Wednesday, the government said that all schools could re-open along with cinemas and swimming polls, subject to certain conditions.