India: Congress kick-starts Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from violence-hit Manipur's Thoubal

Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge along with Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi flagged off the second large outreach programme, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Sunday (Jan 14) from violence-hit Manipur's Thoubal district near Imphal.

The yatra, which is set to cover over 6,700 kilometres over 67 days, traversing through 110 districts, will culminate in Mumbai on March 20 or 21.

It will then move on to West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The starting point of the yatra was chosen as Manipur against the backdrop of ongoing violence in the state which has so far killed nearly 180 since the month of May.







'We are going through period of injustice,' says Rahul Gandhi

While addressing people after kickstarting the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Rahul Gandhi assured that his party would bring peace and harmony to the state after claiming that the people in the country were facing a period of "great injustice".

"The questions arose- why the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. It is because we are going through a period of great injustice in India. It is of all kinds - social, political and economical," he said after launching his yatra from Manipur's Thoubal.



Manipur has lost what it valued the most because of the politics of the BJP-RSS and the hatred they instill.



We will bring back the harmony, peace and affection that the state has always been known for.





The Congress leader also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not planning a visit to the conflict-torn state.

"I've been in politics since 2004 and for the first time, I visited a place in India where the entire infrastructure of governance has collapsed. After 29th June (his visit to state), Manipur wasn't Manipur anymore, it got divided and hatred was spread everywhere, lakhs of people suffered loss. People lost their loved ones in front of their eyes. And till now, the Indian PM has not come here to wipe your tears and hold your hand. It is a shameful thing," Rahul said.

He then accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of stealing the essence of the state and affirmed that his party would bring back the harmony and peace that Manipur was known for.

"We are here to listen to you, share your pain, and present a new vision of India that is one of harmony and equity. We understand your loss and grief and will bring back the harmony and peace for which Manipur was known," he said.