India: Congress to kick off 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi to revive party fortunes

The highly publicised 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' by the Indian National Congress (INC) will start on Sunday (Jan 14). The country-wide march will begin from the Nyay Maidan in Khongjom in the Thoubal district of Manipur at 12:20 pm IST.

The second iteration of Congress' previous 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' which took place last year attempts to revive the party's fortunes ahead of the general election, scheduled later this year.

The outreach programme by Congress will start under a slew of restrictions imposed by the Manipur government. According to reports, the flagging-off ceremony is not allowed to exceed the hour mark and a maximum number of 3000 participants can attend the event. The approval for the Yatra also includes conditions prohibiting anti-national or communal slogans during the rally.

Previously, the Congress had planned to commence the march from Imphal Palace Ground but shifted to the venue in Thoubal district as Chief Minister N Biren Singh's government refused to give the nod.

Congress' last-ditch attempt

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is the face of the campaign yet again and his east-to-west march is scheduled to cover 6,700 km over 66 days, across 15 states and 110 districts, culminating in Mumbai on March 20.

During the campaign trail, Gandhi is expected to largely travel by bus and build upon the first campaign.

"As the political landscape gears up for the 2024 elections, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra emerges as a pivotal initiative, not only for the Congress party but also for the citizens it aims to connect with. This journey is more than a physical movement; it symbolises a collective effort towards justice, unity, and political engagement," said Jairam Ramesh, earlier this month during the launch event.

The general elections are scheduled later this year and Congress has been looking to make up for the lost ground. The party lost elections to four assembly states last year further denting its hopes of making inroads into BJP's vote share on the national level.

At the time, BJP mocked Congress by stating the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' had backfired and that the Gandhi scion had orchestrated a campaign that was disconnected from the realities and aspirations of the common Indians.