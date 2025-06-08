/India committed to dealing with climate crisis, says Dr PK Mishra

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister and Co-Chair of the Coalition of Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), Dr. PK Mishra has said that India is committed to dealing with the climate crisis. The comment came close to the heels of the seventh International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (ICDRI), organised by CDRI.

Speaking to WION’s Sidhant Sibal from Nice, France, Mishra said, “India is fully committed to CDRI, lot of interest in CDRI....’, adding, “Our PM has a world vision. He thinks not only for India, Global South...”

The grouping, which is the brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has over 50 members now, including the African Union. Dr PK Mishra pointed out that CDRI is focusing on Africa-centric initiatives.

The International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (ICDRI) is due to start in Nice on Monday.

Sidhant Sibal: What is the focus of CDRI?

Dr PK Mishra: This is the brainchild of PM Modi. As early as 2016, he had in a regional conference, announced that we will form a coalition of disaster resilient infrastructure. We worked on it, interacted with many countries. Satisfied that CDRI has grown very rapidly and it has 56 members, out of which are 46 countries, 8 international organisations. The focus of this conference, which is the 7th, is the resilience of coastal areas, cities, and towns, with a focus on small island developing states, which are more vulnerable, more prone to disasters, and need some support like technical, financial, and knowledge support. This is the main focus of this conference. Three areas of the conference, the first is standard-—good standards for infrastructure, like infrastructure design. This includes building code for small island developing countries. The second one is data, data to design standard, technical knowledge to collect data, data for early warning systems. Third is finance, which will finance the infrastructure.

Sidhant Sibal: India has taken lead on Global South, so how India is helping Global South via the CDRI

Dr PK Mishra: Not only helping via conferences, but other activities, including sharing of knowledge. CDRI is focusing on small island developing states, they are more vulnerable and need more support. 24 projects are being undertaken in 25 small island developing states based on local needs, technical assistance, capacity building, and sharing of knowledge so that country-specific action plans can be prepared. We need to identify what we want to do, how to design a particular project. The technical capabilities of government, the local government, is important since they should have the ownership, and only then can projects succeed.

Sidhant Sibal: What is the future of CDRI? How much is India willing to invest in this body?

Dr PK Mishra: India is fully committed to CDRI. India is the permanent co-chair as it was structured. For the first 2 years, UK was co-chair, then US, then France. The whole origin of CDRI was realized in 2016, during PM's address to a regional conference. Number of initiatives globally, like international organization, UN agencies on disaster management, a gap existed on infrastructure. It is important, it is very critical to reduce loss of lives and economic losses. The Sendai Framework was one of the target areas for loss of lives. Another focus is reducing economic losses. One needs stronger infrastructure. It is well known that in an earthquake, it is not the earthquake that kills people, it is the infrastructure collapse that kills people. It not only leads to loss of lives but impacts relief and rescue operations. The 2001 Bhuj earthquake saw hospitals collapse, surgical operations were conducted outside. Countries established field hospitals. Many countries are taking interest in CDRI, including developed countries. India has taken the initiative but it’s the collective effort of all countries that CDRI can make further progress. The CDRI can help developed countries, small island developing countries. In Geneva, we announced the African Union has joined CDRI. Several African countries are now part of CDRI. The coalition is planning to formulate a special programme for the African countries also, like the small island developing countries. It is a great opportunity for India; we also have the International Solar Alliance.

Sidhant Sibal: India is taking a lead in climate diplomacy, if you can talk about. The oceans conference is going to take place as well, what is India’s focus?

Dr PK Mishra: We have a big focus on oceans. Our PM has a world vision, he thinks not only for India but the world, global south. Whenever disaster has taken place in recent times; Myanmar, Turkiye, etc.—we have sent relief in response, including medical support. Our international solar alliance, biofuel alliance, big cat alliance, and others are very important. It shows India’s commitment to the climate crisis. We are taking all steps and want to work with other countries as well and share knowledge. Our PM has a world vision, and from climate crisis and disaster, not limited to area, we need to work together for the greater good.