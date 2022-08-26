India: CJI-designate UU Lalit intends to have one Constitution Bench functioning throughout year

Chief Justice of India-designate, Justice UU Lalit on Friday (August 26) announced the list of reforms that he is planning to introduce during his tenure. Among other reforms, Justice Lalit mentioned that he will look forward to having at least one Constitution Bench functioning throughout the year.

While bidding a farewell to Chief Justice NV Ramana during an event organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Justice Lalit said that he wants to work on the listing of cases to make it clear and transparent.

Apart from that, he also mentioned the need for a clear regime for mentioning urgent matters before respective benches and one Constitution Bench functioning throughout the year.

During his address, he said, "I have always believed that the role of the Supreme Court is to lay down law with clarity, and consistency and the best way to do it is to have larger benches as early as possible where the matter is registered to such benches so that issues get clarified immediately, the matter has consistency and people are well aware of what are contours of peculiar positions of law. We will strive hard to always have at least one Constitution Bench functioning all throughout the year."

Meanwhile, the outgoing CJI NV Ramana said that end of his tenure just marks the end of his constitutional assignment but he will try to fulfil the constitutional vows till his last breath.

"The end of my tenure just marks the end of my constitutional assignment, however, I shall fulfil the constitutional vows till my last breath," CJI Ramana said.

"As a Judge, I always wanted my name to be etched on the hearts of the people through my conduct and behaviour, rather than case law and journals. I want to remain in those vibrant hearts which will give me warmth and keep me going forever. I have seen the flow of emotions in Courtroom No. 1 this morning," he added.

