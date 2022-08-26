German government's focus is on India, improving ties: New envoy Dr Philipp Ackermann

The new German Ambassador to India Dr Philipp Ackermann, in his first ever interview since presenting his credentials to Indian President Droupadi Murmu, has said the new government in Berlin has a "clear focus on India". Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, he said, "We will see in coming months more activity at the highest levels and my task will be to really work on this strategic relationship."

In his first official work, Dr Ackermann inaugurated an air purifier tower. He also spoke about Russia-Ukraine conflict, pointing, "These are tough times in Europe, and everybody knows we have a very difficult winter to face in many respects."



Sidhant Sibal: Key focus priorities for you. You have just presented your credentials, what do you expect?

Dr Philipp Ackermann: India and Germany have strategic partnership that goes back a long, long time. We have to do utmost to intensify and deepen this strategic partnership. We were very happy PM Modi was twice in Germany this year, in May and in June. We have seen that the new German government's clear focus is India, and we will see in coming months more activity at the highest levels and my task will be to really work on this strategic relationship. I think time is wonderful and environment is very conducive, and I am looking forward to a very fruitful stay in India.



Sidhant Sibal: How do you see the Green partnership between the two countries? And perhaps about the air purifier you have inaugurated?

Dr Philipp Ackermann: The partnership for sustainable development was concluded in Berlin in May. I think this will be guiding principle for my time in India in many ways. I think we should do everything to fight climate change, pollution, to improve biodiversity, these are planet's problem & every country suffers from it. India and Germany are very strong partner in it. This project is very unique, because it is not a government project, but a project that has materialized by cooperation by two German companies very busy in India. I think this is very interesting, and speaking of that, this is not only government to government, business to business, business in this case donator of this wonderful idea. I am very proud; Germany-India relationship is not only official political government to government relationship but private partnership between relevant firms and enterprises here. I am very proud of this tower because it's not only beautiful but also very useful.



Sidhant Sibal: How was the ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, the credentials ceremony?

Dr Philipp Ackermann: I was very, very overwhelmed by the ceremony this morning, this is a fantastic venue this Ashoka hall in Rashtrapati Bhawan, the protocol is fantastic and very dignified and impressive. I met the President, she is a very very kind and gracious woman. A woman who knows her way, and she was very nice in the bilateral talk. I had the best impression. I am very happy that she is now the President of India. This morning was a very great moment for me.

Sidhant Sibal: If you can tell our readers about yourself.

Dr Philipp Ackermann: Look I have been in Delhi because I have served in Delhi before, between 2007 to 2010. I have the best memories. After 12 years a country has changed to a certain extent, I realise that every day, but some things stay the same. I feel, it is homecoming of sorts, and I am looking forward to interacting not only with government as I said before, but many Indians across the board.

Sidhant Sibal: Your comments on Ukraine Russia conflict, and India's policy?

Dr Philipp Ackermann: These are tough times in Europe, and everybody knows we have a very difficult winter to face in many respects. Our policy has changed in many ways or had to change in many ways. It will be a subject with my Indian sides, we have discussed with India many times & it will be on my agenda.