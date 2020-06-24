India, China to hold diplomatic talks amid tensions along LAC

Amid tensions at the border, the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination(WMCC) on India and China border affairs is set to hold a virtual meet to discuss border tensions between the two countries.

Watch Video:

The talks are set to be headed by joint secretary-level officials from both sides. The talks will be held today between Naveen Srivastava, joint secretary(East Asia) and Wu Jianghao, director-general in the Chinese ministry of foreign affairs.

This is the second diplomatic level talks this month after the first took place on June 5.

The consultation and coordination mechanism was established in 2012 for the maintenance of peace and tranquillity between the two countries.

The meet is set to be conducted through a video link.

India and Chinese military commanders had taken part in talks along the Line of Actual Control on Monday which lasted to eleven hours. Both sides had decided to disengage after clashes at the border had left 20 Indian soldiers dead last week at Galwan Valley.

Amid tensions in the area, India's Army chief MM Naravane visited the Leh in order to review the situation at the border.