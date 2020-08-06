India-China standoff: Indian security officials seek four to six dedicated satellites along LAC to keep an eye on China: Report

As India-China border row continues to simmer, newswire ANI quoting defence sources reported that Indian security officials want four to six dedicated satellites to keep a close eye on Chinese military activities along the Line of Actual Control(LAC).

The Indian security officials reportedly want "high-resolution sensors and cameras" in order to keep a close watch on the movement of even small objects and individuals.

Although India already has military satellites at its disposal but it needs to strengthen its capability, ANI reported the defence sources as saying. The Chinese army reportedly mobilized 40,000 troops along the Xinjiang region on its side of the LAC taking the Indian forces by surprise at Leh including the 14 corps commanders.

The Indian defence officials felt that adding more satellites would reduce dependence on foreign associates, ANI reported. The Chinese troops are reportedly refusing to disengage in the Finger along the Pangong Tso lake while seeking to create an observation post at Finger-5.

India had earlier said that Chinese troops had begun building its forces from May 5. India and Chinese troops had earlier clashed at the Galwan Valley on June 15 leading to the death of 20 Indian soldiers, although the PLA had suffered casualties as well, however, the Chinese foreign ministry has refused to divulge details.

The ANI report stated that China has undertaken similar build-up in along the LAC opposite Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.