India-China standoff: India, China corps commander-level talks went on for 13 hours

Amid tensions along the Line of Actual Control(LAC), Indian and Chinese corps commanders met on Monday at 10 am and the meeting lasted for 13 hours, reports said.

14 corps chief Lt Gen Harinder Singh and Lt Gen PGK Menon along with a joint secretary from the MEA represented the Indian side at Moldo on the Chinese side of LAC. The MEA was represented by joint secretary East Naveen Srivastava.

It was the sixth commander-level meeting between the two sides this year ever since the tensions between the two nations increased in May. Indian and Chinese corps commanders had earlier met on June 6, 22 and 30, July 14 & August 2.

India and Chinese troops had clashed at Galwan Valley on June 15 leading to the death of 20 Indian soldiers, although China hasn't admitted to casualties but the state-run Global Times admitted to casualties by the PLA.

The latest talks between the commanders of the two nations are the first since the Moscow pact which emphasised on reducing tensions through dialogue and disengagement.