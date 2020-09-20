LAC standoff: India, China to hold sixth round of Corps Commander-level talks on Monday

The 6th India-China Corps Commander-level meeting will take place on Monday morning at 9am IST at Moldo.

India's focus will be on disengagement by the Chinese side, something which New Delhi has been reiterating since the beginning of Ladakh standoff.

The first such meeting since Moscow pact, a key outcome of India, China FMs parley earlier this month.

The 5 point Moscow pact called for easing of tension via dialogue, disengagement & "maintain proper distance and ease tensions."



Joint Secretary East Asia in Ministry of external affairs Naveen Srivastava will also be present in the Crops Cdr meet. This is for the first time, a diplomat will be present during Corps Cdr Meet.

So far 5 corps commander meets have taken place since June. These were on June 6, 22 and 30, July 14 & August 2.

In the first meet, on 6th June, both sides fid arrive on a consensus for disengagement by the Chinese side violated it leading to Galwan incident of June 15. India lost 20 of its soldier, and while China also accepted it suffered casualties, it never came out with any number.