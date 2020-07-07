India-China standoff: Disengagement continues at LAC; reduction of Chinese troops takes place at Pangong lake

Disengagement by Chinese side continued at the Line of Actual Control(LAC) with more rearward movement of Chinese troops seen on Tuesday. Government sources expect complete disengagement at Patrol Point PP 15 to finish by Wednesday and at Patrol Point PP 17 Alpha in next 2 day. The reduction of Chinese forces has been seen at Pangong Lake.

Monday saw confirmation on the disengagement amid days of heightened tensions between India and China after the violent face-off at the Galwan Valley on June 15 that saw the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but haven't confirmed the numbers.

Meanwhile, to avoid accidental friction, patroling has been suspended in the disengaged area temporarily but both sides have not given up the right to patrol.

Sunday saw Special Representatives level talks between India and China with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Wang Yi, Chinese foreign minister speaking to each other for 2 hours.

During the talks, both sides "agreed that it was necessary to ensure at the earliest complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC and de-escalation from India-China border areas" for full restoration of peace and tranquillity and in this regard "they further agreed that both sides should complete the ongoing disengagement process along the LAC expeditiously", the Indian read out on the talks stated.

The Chinese readout also called for "complete disengagement of the front-line troops as soon as possible."

