India-China standoff: China will move troops to east of Finger 8, says Rajnath Singh in Parliament over disengagement

A day after China said it was pulling back troops from the Line of Actual Control(LAC), India's defence minister Rajnath Singh speaking in Parliament asserted that, "Chinese transgression was answered in an appropriate manner by Indian forces."

India's defence minister said disengagement with China has been agreed and both sides will reduce military activity. Rajnath Singh told Parliament that China will move its troops to the east of Finger 8 at the north bank of Pangong Lake and India will move towards Finger 3 to the administrative camp.

"China in April-May 2020 had increased the number of troops at LAC," India's defence minister told India's upper House of Parliament, adding, "our forces have defended LAC bravely."

"We've begun talks over north-south bank of Pangong Lake. Some issues over deployment at LAC are yet to be resolved, both sides have agreed that complete disengagement be done at the earliest," he said.

"Indian soldiers gave a befitting reply on the China border," Rajnath Singh said.

"India has always reiterated to China that bilateral issues can succeed only through efforts by both nations and border issues can only be resolved through dialogue," India's defence minister said, adding,"our security forces have proved that they are ready to face any challenge to protect the sovereignty of the country."

"We will not give one inch of land to anyone," Rajnath Singh said. India's defence minister said that disengagement along the LAC will bring peace.

"China has collected heavy force & arms and ammunition near LAC and in the nearby area on its side. Our forces have also adequate and effectively done counter-deployment," India's defence minister said.

"Since last year, we have maintained relationship with China on military and diplomatic levels. During the talks, we told China that we want a solution on the issue based on three principles," the defence minister said.

"First, both parties must agree on LAC and respect it. Secondly, there shouldn't be an attempt to change the status unilaterally, by any party. Thirdly, all the compromises should be completely agreed upon by both parties," he said.