India-China standoff: Amid tensions along LAC, India, China brigade commander talks today

Amid tensions between India and China along the Line of Control, newswire ANI quoting official sources said that that the Indian Army and Chinese Army held brigade commander level talks in Chushul to discuss issues related to the situation on the southern bank of Pangong lake will take place today.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am on Tuesday, ANI sources said.

The Indian Army had said that "on the night of August 29/30, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the standoff in eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo."

However, the Chinese Army was quoted by the state-run Global Times saying: "Indian troops have violated the consensus reached at the multi-level talks between India and China and again crossed the Line of Actual Control on Monday and purposely launched provocations."

India and China relations have hit rock bottom since the clash at Galwan Valley between Indian and Chinese troops on June 15 leading to the death of 20 Indian soldiers, although PLA had suffered casualties as well but China's foreign ministry has refused to divulge details.

Both sides have taken part in disengagement talks for the past two months with military commanders of both sides meeting, along with diplomatic efforts to disengage along the LAC. However, reports say the Chinese troops have not pulled back from several key areas in eastern Ladakh.



