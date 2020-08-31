China demands India withdraw troops from border to avoid escalation

Two months after violent clashes along Line of Actual Control between the Chinese troops and the Indian armed forces, fresh clashes have been reported at Pangong Tso in Ladakh.



And the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China has demanded India withdraw troops from their shared border, its military spokesman said on Monday.

This statement from the Chinese army came after fresh clashes were reported between India and China troops in Pangong Tso, Eastern Ladakh.

According to the Army's statement, Chinese troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo.

The Chinese military spokesman said China is taking countermeasures and will safeguard its territorial sovereignty.

