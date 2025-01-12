In a shocking incident, two men, who were also food vendors, were found dead in their rented accommodation on Saturday morning (Jan 11) in Noida’s Sector 70, Uttar Pradesh, after a pot of chhole (chickpeas) was left on a gas stove overnight, filling their room with smoke, according to Indian media reports.

Neighbours come to rescue; victims declared dead at hospital

The deceased, identified as Upendra (22) and Shivam (23), were food cart vendors who sold chole kulche and bhatura in the area. Both were residents of a small, poorly ventilated room in Basai village.

The neighbours saw smoke coming from the room early in the morning hours and broke down the door to find the two men unconscious. They were rushed to the district hospital in Sector 39, but sadly the doctors declared them dead on arrival.

As per the initial police investigation, the men had left a pot of chhole cooking on the stove before going to sleep. The stove was burning throughout the night, which led to the food blackening and emitting thick smoke that filled the unventilated room according to India Today.

“Initial investigation suggests that suffocation caused by the accumulation of smoke and carbon monoxide in the poorly ventilated room led to their deaths,” a Noida Police official stated.

Autopsy report





The police confirmed that there were no external injuries on the bodies. "The post-mortem will provide more clarity, but our initial findings indicate suffocation as the likely cause," added the official.

