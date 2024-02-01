India budget 2024: Budget is 'inclusive and innovative,' says PM Modi
In a video address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the budget benefits every section of the society and lays the foundation for a developed India.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (Feb 1) reacted to the interim budget 2024-2025 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. "This interim budget is inclusive and innovative. It has confidence in continuity. It will empower all 4 pillars of Viksit Bharat- Yuva, Garib, Mahila and Kisan. This Budget gives the guarantee of making India a developed nation by 2047," Prime Minister Modi said.
"This budget has a reflection of the young aspirations of a young India. Two important decisions were made within the Budget. For research and innovation, a fund of Rs 1 Lakh Crore has been announced...," he added.
PM Modi says, " This Budget stresses on empowerment of the poor and the middle class and creating of new employment opportunities for them. It has been announced to construct 2 crore more houses for the poor. We aim to have 3 crore 'Lakhpati Didis' now. ASHA and Aganwadi workers… pic.twitter.com/3FEw5iFB8G— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024
Modi further said that the income tax remission scheme announced in the budget will provide relief to 10 million (1 crore people) from the middle class. "In this budget, important decisions have been taken for the farmers," he added.
FM Sitharman presents interim budget 2024-25
Earlier on Thursday, Finance Minister Sitharaman presented the interim budget for the financial year 2024-2025. Known for giving long and detailed budget speeches, Sitharaman's speech for this budget was the shortest, lasting for a total of 57 minutes.
"The Indian economy has witnessed a profound positive transformation in the last ten years. The people of India are looking ahead to the future with hope and optimism," Sitharaman said and emphasised the continuity of the Modi government's commitment to the welfare of citizens.
She acknowledged the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic but noted that India successfully overcame them, continuing its stride towards building a self-reliant (Atmanirbhar) country.
Key takeaways
Some of the key takeaways from Sithamaran's budget speech included no change in the taxation scheme, both in direct and indirect brackets; revised estimate for fiscal deficit being 5.8 per cent of GDP; various schemes under maternal and child health care to be brought under one comprehensive programme and a scheme to help deserving sections of the middle class to buy or build their own houses.
"The exemplary track record of governance, development and performance, effective delivery, and ‘Jan Kalyan’ has given the Government trust, confidence and blessings of the people to realize, whatever it takes, the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ with good intentions, true dedication and hard work in the coming years and decades," Sitharaman said towards the end of her speech.