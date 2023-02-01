India Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman addresses post-Budget press conference

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is addressing a press conference post presenting the Union Budget 2023-24, with its focus on empowering women, promoting tourism, PM's Vikas scheme, and green growth.

FM Sitharaman's opening remarks commemorated the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a one-time new small savings scheme and the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate which will be made available for a two-year period up to March 2025.

She added that the Prime Minister has given a vision for “LiFE", or Lifestyle for Environment, to spur a movement of environmentally conscious lifestyle.

Video source: PIB

On the technology and finance front, Sitharaman said that the government is looking at a futuristic fintech sector where people will be trained through Industrial Revolution 4.0.

Sitharaman presented the last full-fledged Union Budget of the Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on 1 February, 2023. The FM also simplified the tax structure and called it the "default income tax regime."

(With inputs from agencies)