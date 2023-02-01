ugc_banner

India Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman addresses post-Budget press conference

New DelhiEdited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Feb 01, 2023, 05:25 PM IST

Photograph:(PTI)

Follow Us

Story highlights

FM Sitharaman's opening remarks commemorated the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a one-time new small savings scheme, Mahila Samman Savings Certificate which would will be made available for a two-year period up to March 2025. 

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is addressing a press conference post presenting the Union Budget 2023-24, with its focus on empowering women, promoting tourism, PM's Vikas scheme, and green growth.  

FM Sitharaman's opening remarks commemorated the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a one-time new small savings scheme and the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate which will be made available for a two-year period up to March 2025. 

She added that the Prime Minister has given a vision for “LiFE", or Lifestyle for Environment, to spur a movement of environmentally conscious lifestyle. 

Video source: PIB

On the technology and finance front, Sitharaman said that the government is looking at a futuristic fintech sector where people will be trained through Industrial Revolution 4.0. 

Sitharaman presented the last full-fledged Union Budget of the Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on 1 February, 2023.  The FM also simplified the tax structure and called it the "default income tax regime."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE:

RELATED

At 87 mins, this year's budget speech is Nirmala Sitharaman's shortest

'Old political vehicles': Nirmala Sitharaman's slip-of-tongue during Budget speech will make you laugh - Watch

Budget 2023: PM Modi says steps taken to empower middle class, ensure ease of living