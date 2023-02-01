Budget 2023: PM Modi says steps taken to empower middle class, ensure ease of living

Expressing his thoughts on India’s Union Budget 2023–24, after it was tabled by India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament on Wednesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it will build a strong foundation of a developed India.

"First budget of Amrit Kaal will build a strong foundation for building a developed India. This budget will fulfil dreams of aspirational society including poor people, middle-class people, farmers," PM Modi said.

He called the budget “growth-oriented" which will give fresh life to the development trajectory of India. He added that the budget has included schemes related to artisans who toil their hands for the nation for the first time.

“Those toiling traditionally through their hands for the country, 'Vishvakarma' are the creators of this country. For the first time scheme related to training & support for 'Vishvakarma' has been brought in the budget,” the prime minister added. PM Modi further emphasised the steps taken to ensure the welfare of women in urban as well as rural areas.

“Government has taken several steps to make the lives of women, in rural & urban areas, easy. Women's self-help groups will further enhance them. Special savings scheme will be started empowering women in households,” the prime minister stated.

Talking about the benefits included for the middle class and the revised tax regime introduced in the budget, PM Modi said, “Middle class is a big force to fulfil dreams of prosperous, developed India. Our government has taken several steps to empower the middle class and ensure ease of living. We have reduced tax-rate & have given relief accordingly.”

The prime minister highlighted that the announcement of Rs 10 lakh crore investment in infrastructure will boost new energy and speed up its development. “Unprecedented investment of Rs 10 lakh crore in infrastructure will give speed and new energy to development,” the prime minister said.

Talking about other aspects of the budget, he stated that digital payments’ success needs to be replicated in the sector of agriculture and hence, the government has introduced a scheme for laying down the digital infrastructure needed for it.

“Budget will make co-operatives pivot of development of the rural economy. The success of digital payments has to be replicated in the agriculture sector, in Union Budget we have brought a scheme for digital agriculture infrastructure,” the prime minister said.

“Budget 2023-24 will fulfil dreams of aspirational society, farmers, and middle class. This budget is for a sustainable future further encouraging green energy, green growth, green infrastructure, and green jobs. We have focused on technology & new economy in the budget,” he added.

