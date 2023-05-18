India: Breaking Bad-style meth lab busted, 9 Africans arrested with narcotics worth $24 mn

A Breaking Bad-style meth manufacturing lab was busted in Greater Noida in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, media reports said citing a Wednesday statement by the state police. As many as nine Africans were arrested and 46 kg of methamphetamine worth ₹200 Crore or $24.27 million was seized during the raid.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said, "The methamphetamine recovered is in the white, purest form. The nine foreigners were staying on rent in the house located in Sector Theta 2 of Greater Noida."

"Police have also seized raw material which could have been used to produce methamphetamine worth ₹ 100 crore more," she told media personnel. Among those held were Anudum Emmanuel, Ajoku Ubaka, Daniel Azuh, Levi Uzochukw, Jacob Emefiele, Kofie, Chidi Ijiagwa (all eight from Nigeria) and Dramemond (from Senegal), the police said.

As per the police, the raw material which were seized from the men included methyl alcohol, hypo phosphoric acid, acetone, sulfur, and copper salt, hydrosulfuric acid, iodine crystals, ammonia, ephedrine.

In addition to the raw materials, police also confiscated equipment which are often used in the manufacturing of these synthetic drugs. It included high-quality face masks. What was the gang's modus operandi? Police revealed that the accused men were running a drug syndicate in Delhi-NCR. To remain low-key and away from the eyes of the police, the men were running the illegal activity from rented houses in Jaitpur-Vaispur village in Sector Theta 2.

"A detailed investigation is underway to trace the gang's network of raw material, chemical suppliers, members of the network who used to deliver the drug to customers," the police commissioner said. "Investigation is also underway to trace their financial transactions, supply lines connected abroad, possible links with narco terror," the officer said.

Whether the foreigners were living in Delhi-NCR legally or not is yet to be ascertained by the police.

The police team which raised the rented premises was headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan. As per Khan said no identification documents were found from the house during the raid.

"We have informed the embassies of their countries and also apprised the ANTF (Anti-Narcotics Task Force) as well as the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) about the development," Khan told PTI news agency.

Following the raid, the police connected with the landlord of the property who apparently lives in Ghaziabad city. The DCP said, "They had rented the house around a year ago. They were active in Delhi also and kept frequenting here."