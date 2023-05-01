India blocks 14 mobile messenger apps being used by terrorist groups

The Indian government has blocked 14 mobile messenger applications being used by terror groups — a major step to curb terror activities in the country, news agency ANI reported on Monday (May 1) citing sources.

The report mentioned that the apps were majorly being used by Over Ground Workers (OGW) of different terrorist organisations based in Jammu and Kashmir. Their job was to receive notifications from the bordering nation Pakistan and spread them in the region. The blocked apps were also reportedly used to spread terror propaganda and incite youths in J&K.

India-based news outlet NDTV reported that the banned apps include Crypviser, Enigma, Safeswiss, Wickrme, Mediafire, Briar, BChat, Nandbox, Conion, IMO, Element, Second Line, Zangi, and Threema.

The Central government blocked the apps under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

An official told news agency ANI: "Agencies keep track of channels used by Overground workers (OGWs) and terrorists to communicate among themselves. While tracking down one of the communication, agencies found that the mobile application does not have representatives in India, and it is difficult to track down activities happening on the app."

The action was reportedly taken after the authorities received the intel and then shared it with the Central government in a secret communication recently.

The action was reportedly taken after the authorities received the intel and then shared it with the Central government in a secret communication recently. The sources further told the news agency that the Ministry of Home Affairs closely coordinated with the IT ministry and other concerned agencies to block the apps when the information was shared with it. They were told that these applications are being used by OWGs and members of different terrorist groups to circulate anti-India messages.

The sources also said that some of these apps were designed in a way that they used to maintain the anonymity of the users. They also had certain inbuilt features that made it difficult for the authorities to find out the entities linked with them.

