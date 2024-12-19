New Delhi, India

A junior Indian minister Wednesday (Dec 18) informed the country’s parliament that the government had banned 18 OTT platforms this year for publishing obscene and vulgar content. Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan told Lok Sabha, the lower house of the parliament, that these 18 OTT platforms were blocked in March.

Advertisment

"The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has taken action in coordination with various intermediaries, and blocked 18 OTT platforms on 14th March 2024 for publishing obscene, vulgar, and, in some instances, pornographic content under these provisions," the minister said.

Murugan was responding to a question asked by Shiv Sena-UBT Member of Parliament Anil Desai. He cited the IT Rules of 2021 while saying that the OTT platforms, also referred to as intermediaries, were obliged to make reasonable efforts by themselves against displaying or spreading obscene or pornographic content.

Also read: Netflix guarantees all content to be sensitive to national sentiments amid IC 814 row

Advertisment

The IT rules also carry provisions for a Code of Ethics for publishers of news and current affairs on digital media and publishers of online curated content (OTT platforms).

The minister added that the ambit of the rules extended to YouTube channels and similar platforms. He added that the rules also empowered the central government to order any government agency or an intermediary to censor content in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign states or public order or for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognisable offence relating to such matters.

The minister further added that “significant” Social Media Intermediaries are also required to appoint a Chief Compliance Officer to ensure compliance with the Act and rules made thereunder.

Advertisment

(With inputs from agencies)