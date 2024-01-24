India: Bihar Grand Alliance divided over Bharat Ratna, Rahul Gandhi calls it 'symbolic politics'

The Congress party has reignited the demand for a nationwide caste census, welcoming the Narendra Modi government's decision to posthumously confer the Bharat Ratna on two-time Bihar chief minister and socialist icon Karpoori Thakur.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, in charge of communications, accused the Modi government of "desperation and hypocrisy" regarding the award and emphasised the necessity of a caste census as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

“Bhagidari Nyay is one of the five pillars of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. It will need a nation-wide caste census as a starting point,” Ramesh said in a social media post on X.

Bhagidari Nyay and caste census

Ramesh stated that Bhagidari Nyay, one of the pillars of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, requires a nationwide caste census as a foundational step.

He pointed out the government's refusal to release the 2011 caste census data despite Mahatma Gandhi's repeated calls and its reluctance to commit to conducting an updated census. Ramesh argued that conducting a caste census would be the most fitting tribute to Jananayak Karpoori Thakur, accusing the Modi government of evading this responsibility.

While Rahul Gandhi welcomed the decision to confer Bharat Ratna on Thakur, he criticised the government for not releasing the Social and Economic Caste Census, emphasising the need for real justice over symbolic politics.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, along with Bihar's alliance partners like JD(U) and RJD, engaged in a race to claim credit for the decision to award Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur. Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav expressed gratitude to the central government, highlighting Thakur's lifelong commitment to the welfare of weaker and marginalised sections.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar thanked Prime Minister Modi for conferring Bharat Ratna on his political mentor, Karpoori Thakur. Kumar asserted that the decision would send a positive message to deprived sections, expressing delight over the fulfillment of JD(U)'s long-standing demand.

Karpoori Thakur, a key figure in the socialist movement, served as Bihar's chief minister for two non-consecutive terms. Known for his efforts towards social justice, he implemented the "Karpoori Thakur Formula," advocating reservations in government jobs for economically backward classes. The decision to award him Bharat Ratna posthumously has triggered political dynamics, with parties engaging in a tug of war over credit and recognition.