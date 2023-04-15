India: Big win for Bihu; 11,300 dancers, drummers enter Guinness World Records

Assam set a global record on Thursday (April 13) by performing the Bihu dance with 11,304 dancers and drummers at a single venue, according to Chief Minister of the state Himanta Biswa Sarma. Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi also witnessed the Bihu performance on Friday (April 14).

Additionally, Himanta Biswa Sarma was awarded a Geographical Indication registration certificate for the 'gamosa,' a traditional Assamese scarf. Gamosa received a GI tag in December of the previous year, as reported by PTI.

Thursday's display was the folk dance's largest performance, according to Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The performers presented their show and earned the world record for Bihu dancing and dhol playing in front of an adjudicator from the Guinness World Records office in London.

"We have made world records for both Bihu dance as well as Bihu dhols with 11,304 dancers and drummers. It is the largest Bihu dance and Bihu dhol performance in a single venue," Himanta Biswa Sarma said at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

The Assam government initiated the process to incorporate Bihu to the Guinness Book of World Records, and its culture department paid the associated costs, as reported by India Today.

Unnat P. Pandit, Controller General of Patent, Designs and Trademarks and Registrar of GI Registry, presented Himanta with the Geographical Indication registration certificate for "gamosa."

Five years after the initial application, in December 2022, the central government granted the GI tag to "Gamosa," a representation of Assamese culture and identity.

Assamese people customarily gift the "gamosa," a handwoven rectangular cotton piece of cloth with red borders and various designs and motifs, to elders and guests as a token of respect and honour.

It is seen as an important component of Assamese identity and pride and is included in all socio-religious ceremonies in the state.

A "gamosa," which is Assamese meaning "towel," is frequently used in homes for both everyday activities and special occasions.

