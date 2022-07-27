India: Bangladesh Navy training delegation visits Southern Naval Command

A training delegation from the Bangladesh Navy is on a visit to India's Southern Naval Command, which is the training command of the Indian Navy. The delegation of five officers from the Bangladesh Navy is headed by Commodore Abu Mohammad Sazzad Hossain.

It is notable that India's Armed Forces train cadets and serving officers from friendly-foreign countries, as a part of military diplomacy and cooperation.

Mutual cooperation and association on training aspects has been existing between the Bangladesh Navy and the Indian Navy, for many years.

A wide spectrum of courses is being facilitated for officers and sailors of the Bangladesh Navy by the training units at Southern Naval Command, Kochi.

As part of the visit, the delegation visited various training facilities of the Indian Navy, such as: School for Naval Airmen, Anti-Submarine Warfare School, Water Survival Training Facility, CELABS, INS Dronacharya and Naval Institute of Aeronautical Technology and Damage Control Training Facility.

Following the meeting with the Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command on Tuesday the foreign delegation headed for the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, for further interaction and acquaintance on the training aspects. Situated in Kannur district in the Souther Indian state of Kerala, the INA is the largest Naval Academy in Asia.

