Marakkar Watermanship Training Center, at the Kavvayi backwaters

To operate and navigate and ship, you’ve got to start form the smallest of boats in calm waters.The Marakkar Watermanship Training Center does exactly that - to broaden the trainee’s ocean awareness and safety.

Situated in the scenic Kavvayi backwaters, it is India’s largest Watermanship training facility. It is named in honour of the legendary Kunjai Marakkars who restrained Portuguese designs to establish trade monopoly along India’s west coast, in the 16th Century. Offering over 200 boats of various types and builds, the cadets perform sporting activities such as rowing and sailing, besides powerboat handling.

(Photograph:WION)