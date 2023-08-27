India: At least five killed in fatal explosion at 'illegal' firecracker factory in West Bengal's Duttapukur

A devastating explosion took place at an illegal firecracker manufacturing facility located in Duttapukur, a town situated in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. The explosion, which occurred around 10:00 am on Sunday (August 27), reportedly killed five and left several individuals wounded. The impact of the explosion was so severe that nearby houses also suffered significant damage, compounding the already grave situation.

Ongoing rescue efforts

Rescue operations are actively being conducted at the site of the explosion. However, the death toll is anticipated to climb further as the operations continue.

Locals residing in the vicinity reportedly revealed a concerning fact about the ill-fated factory. For several months, they said, the firecracker manufacturing facility had been operating in violation of legal norms.

Adding to the revelation, some locals alleged that the unlawful operations were carried out with the alleged collusion between both the police and local politicians.

Swift police response

The authorities swiftly dispatched a heavy contingent of police personnel to the site of the tragedy. The primary focus is to provide necessary support for the ongoing rescue efforts.

There is uncertainty surrounding the casualties that took place due to the incident. An official death toll has not yet been released by the local administration as the situation appears to be dynamic with the ongoing rescue operations and the potential for discovering more casualties.

Asis Ghosh, the Fire Station Officer, confirmed the recovery of five bodies so far from the site of the explosion.

The injured individuals are being promptly transported to Barasat Hospital for the medical treatment they urgently require.