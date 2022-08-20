India: At least 19 dead, several missing in flash floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh, the northern Indian state, is to see moderate to heavy rain in the next five days and an orange alert has been issued for the next 12 hours for the whole state. A yellow alert for the rest of the days till August 24, Bui Lal, the IMD deputy director of state said on Saturday.

This comes after reports stated that heavy monsoon rains triggered flash floods and landslides. At least 31 people were killed, 22 of them in Himachal Pradesh alone.

State Disaster Management Department Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said on Saturday that the maximum damage has been reported in Mandi, Kangra and Chamba districts.

India-based news agency PTI reported that the fatalities included four each in Uttarakhand and Odisha. One from Jharkhand also died.

Since Friday, the state is witnessing heavy rainfall which is leading to landslides and flash floods.

The death toll includes eight members of the same family. Ten people were injured in the state which has reported 36 weather-related incidents.

Amid the crisis, at least 743 roads, including the Manali-Chandigarh national highway at Mandi and the Shimla-Chandigarh highway at Shoghi, have been blocked for traffic.

Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary said that as many as 13 people died in Mandi alone. Six went missing in flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall.

On Saturday, the Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra collapsed due to heavy rains. It led to the disruption of train services between Pathankot and Jogindernagar.

On Saturday only, a series of cloudbursts killed four people. Around 10 went missing as rivers breached banks, washed away bridges, and threw mud and water inside houses.

(With inputs from agencies)

