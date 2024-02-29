India: At least 14 killed, 20 injured after pick-up van overturns in Madhya Pradesh
Story highlights
At least 14 people lost their lives and 20 were wounded after a pick-up vehicle lost control and overturned in India's Madhya Pradesh.
The wounded were immediately rushed to Shahpura Community Health Centre after the incident took place at Badjhar Ghat in Dindori.
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: 14 people died and 20 injured after a pick-up vehicle lost control and overturned at Badjhar ghat in Dindori. Injured are undergoing treatment at Shahpura Community Health Centre: Vikas Mishra, Dindori Collector— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 29, 2024
(Visuals of the injured who are undergoing… pic.twitter.com/24CjMnprEb
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Office released a statement expressing condolences over the loss of lives in the untoward incident saying, "Dr. Mohan Yadav has expressed deep condolence over the loss of many precious lives in a vehicle accident in the Dindori district...Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to be given to the kin of the dead. Instructions have been given to the district administration for proper treatment of the injured".
मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव ने डिंडोरी जिले में हुई वाहन दुर्घटना में कई अनमोल जिंदगियों के असामयिक निधन पर गहन शोक व्यक्त किया है।— Chief Minister, MP (@CMMadhyaPradesh) February 29, 2024
उन्होंने ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्माओं की शांति व परिजनों को यह वज्रपात सहन करने की शक्ति देने की प्रार्थना की है।
मुख्यमंत्री जी ने कहा कि घटना में…
(More to follow)