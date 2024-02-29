LIVE TV
ugc_banner

India: At least 14 killed, 20 injured after pick-up van overturns in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Navya BeriUpdated: Feb 29, 2024, 08:25 AM IST
main img
Injured undergoing treatment at Shahpura Community Health Centre Photograph:(ANI)
Follow Us

Story highlights

At least 14 people lost their lives and 20 were wounded after a pick-up vehicle lost control and overturned in India's Madhya Pradesh.

At least 14 people lost their lives and 20 were wounded after a pick-up vehicle lost control and overturned in India's Madhya Pradesh.

The wounded were immediately rushed to Shahpura Community Health Centre after the incident took place at Badjhar Ghat in Dindori.

×

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Office released a statement expressing condolences over the loss of lives in the untoward incident saying, "Dr. Mohan Yadav has expressed deep condolence over the loss of many precious lives in a vehicle accident in the Dindori district...Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to be given to the kin of the dead. Instructions have been given to the district administration for proper treatment of the injured".

×

(More to follow)