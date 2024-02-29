India: At least 14 killed, 20 injured after pick-up van overturns in Madhya Pradesh

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: 14 people died and 20 injured after a pick-up vehicle lost control and overturned at Badjhar ghat in Dindori. Injured are undergoing treatment at Shahpura Community Health Centre: Vikas Mishra, Dindori Collector (Visuals of the injured who are undergoing… pic.twitter.com/24CjMnprEb

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Office released a statement expressing condolences over the loss of lives in the untoward incident saying, "Dr. Mohan Yadav has expressed deep condolence over the loss of many precious lives in a vehicle accident in the Dindori district...Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to be given to the kin of the dead. Instructions have been given to the district administration for proper treatment of the injured".