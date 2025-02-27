An earthquake of magnitude five on the Richter scale struck Assam’s Morigaon district in the early hours of Thursday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 2:25 am at a depth of 16 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 5.0, On: 27/02/2025 02:25:40 IST, Lat: 26.28 N, Long: 92.24 E, Depth: 16 Km, Location: Morigaon, Assam,” the NCS said on X.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale struck the Bay of Bengal in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6:10 am at a depth of 91 kilometres.

“EQ of M: 5.1, On: 25/02/2025 06:10:25 IST, Lat: 19.52 N, Long: 88.55 E, Depth: 91 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal,” the NCS said on X.

