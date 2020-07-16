India asks Pakistan to give unconditional access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

The government of India has asked Pakistan to give unconditional access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, according to sources quoted in an ANI update.

Earlier Pakistan had claimed that Jadhav had refused to file a review plea following which India claimed he had been forced to do that.



Ministry of external affairs had last Thursday said it is assessing all legal options in the case related to Indian national Kulbushan Jadhav, who is on death row in Pakistan and assured that it is committed to protecting the life of Indian nationals.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had stated that Jadhav has been sentenced to execution through a farcical trial. He has clearly been coerced to refuse to file a review in his case.

"We had pointed out how Pakistan's claim that Kulbushan Jadhav has refused to initiate a review petition, is a continuation of the farce playing out for the last 4 years. We are assessing our legal options and we remain committed to protecting the life of our Indian nationals," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said on July 9 during a media briefing.