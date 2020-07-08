Pakistan continues foul play in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

Kulbhushan Jadhav has come to symbolise Pakistan's sheer disregard for truth and justice.

Jadhav has been part of a diplomatic tug of war between India and Pakistan for the past four years with a high decibel campaign been waged over his arrest but none of it has been able to spell freedom for him.

Kulbhushan Jadhav who is a former Indian naval officer was kidnapped in Iran in 2016 where he had business interests after retirement. He was arrested on suspicion of espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan. Islamabad claimed that he was a spy and he was their biggest catch. Jadhav was sentenced to death but India fought for his freedom relentlessly. It dragged Pakistan to the International Court of Justice(ICJ) several times.

ICJ's ruling has almost always been in India's favour. In 2019, his execution was stayed by the ICJ but Pakistan is known to not abide by the laws. It still refuses to let go of Kulbhushan Jadhav and he remains in captivity.

Jadhav's whereabouts are unknown with his well being a matter of debate. Now, Pakistan has taken its foul-play one step further. Islamabad is saying that Jadhav has refused to file a review petition of his death sentence and that he wants to go ahead with his pending mercy plea. The statement was peddled at a presser by Pakistan's additional attorney general Zahid Hafiz Chaudhry.

In simple terms what Pakistan is saying is that Kulbhushan Jadhav has admitted to being a spy. However, nothing in Pakistan's track-record will convince the world that it's speaking the truth, if anything it has only strengthened India's resolve for justice.

The ministry of external affairs has responded in sharp words.



"The media statement by Pakistan seeks to mask its continuing reticence to implement the ICJ judgment in letter and spirit, Pakistan's claim is a continuation of the farce that has been in play for the last four years," it said adding, "he has clearly been coerced to refuse to file a review in his case."

"The government will do its utmost to protect Jadhav and ensure his safe return to India," the MEA said.

The message from India is loud and clear - it won't allow Pakistan to get away by masking facts as the fight for justice for Kulbhushan Jadhav continues.