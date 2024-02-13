India: Ashok Chavan, Maharashtra Congress heavyweight, joins BJP
Chavan made the decision public just a day after he left membership of the Congress party
In what can be called as a big blow to Indian National Congress in Indian state of Maharashtra, former chief minister and key party leader Ashok Chavan joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just an hour after making a public announcement about it.
"Today around 12-12:30, I am going to start a new journey of my political career, I am going to join BJP," Chavan told reporters.
Chavan made the decision public just a day after he left membership of the Congress party.
#WATCH | Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan joins the BJP at the party's office in Mumbai. He recently quit Congress.— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024
Former Congress MLC Amar Rajurkar also joined the BJP. pic.twitter.com/2833wY76am
