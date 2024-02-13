LIVE TV
India: Ashok Chavan, Maharashtra Congress heavyweight, joins BJP

New DelhiEdited By: Manas JoshiUpdated: Feb 13, 2024, 01:27 PM IST
Ashok Chavan, former chief minister of Maharashtra, announcing his decision to join the BJP on February 13, 2024. Photograph:(ANI)
Chavan made the decision public just a day after he left membership of the Congress party

In what can be called as a big blow to Indian National Congress in Indian state of Maharashtra, former chief minister and key party leader Ashok Chavan joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just an hour after making a public announcement about it.

"Today around 12-12:30, I am going to start a new journey of my political career, I am going to join BJP," Chavan told reporters.

Chavan made the decision public just a day after he left membership of the Congress party.

(More to follow shortly)