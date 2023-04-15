India: Arvind Kejriwal to be questioned by CBI in Delhi excise case

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi has been called by the CBI on Sunday (April 16) for questioning over alleged corruption in the capital's now-scrapped alcohol sales policy. Manish Sisodia, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former deputy chief minister of Delhi, is currently in jail in connection with the same case, and law enforcement authorities have made other arrests.

An order from the Goa Police for Kejriwal to appear for questioning on April 27 in connection with an alleged defacement of public property has also been issued.

Even though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been asserting that Kejriwal was the brains behind the alleged scam, this is the first time the CBI has summoned the chief minister in the investigation, reported the Hindustan Times.

Calling the CBI summons as a conspiracy to arrest Kejriwal, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, “I'd like to tell the PM - you and your Govt are covered in corruption from head to toe and Arvind Kejriwal's fight will not stop with this CBI summon. The conspiracy hatched by you to arrest, jail and take action against Arvind Kejriwal on 16th April will not stifle his voice.”

“The day Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly questioned PM Modi's 'friend', I told him that the next number will be his,” Sanjay Singh said. Kejriwal will visit the CBI office as per the summons, AAP said.

Kejriwal said that all AAP officials should be prepared to go to jail after the Election Commission recognised his party as a legitimate national party.

"There are several anti-national forces in the county that do not want the country to progress. All these people sent Manish Sisodia to jail. Those who sent Sisodia to jail are the enemies of the country," he said.

Manish Sisodia was detained by the CBI on February 26 following hours of inquiry into the suspected scam involving the Delhi excise policy, which was dropped after Delhi L-G VK Saxena suggested a CBI investigation into the alleged abnormalities.

Allegations against AAP involve seeking money in return for benefits in liquor vending.