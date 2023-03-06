India and Sri Lanka collaborate to host major exhibition of Geoffrey Bawa's work

The National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi is set to host an exhibition showcasing the work of Sri Lankan architect Geoffrey Bawa, in celebration of the 75th anniversary of Indo-Lanka diplomatic relations. Titled "Geoffrey Bawa: It is Essential to be There", the exhibition is a collaboration between the National Gallery of Modern Art, the Ministry of Culture, the High Commission of Sri Lanka, and the Geoffrey Bawa Trust Colombo.

This event highlights the strong cultural ties between India and Sri Lanka as both countries come together to honour the work of one of the most influential architects of the 20th century. The exhibition draws from Bawa's archives, featuring over 120 documents, including a section on his unbuilt work and photographs from his travels.

Famous Sri Lankan architect Geoffrey Bawa's Legacy Showcased in a Joint Indo-Lanka Exhibition at National Gallery of Modern Art, Jaipur House, Delhi. Exhibition by National Gallery of Modern Art, Indian ministry of culture, Sri Lankan High commission. pic.twitter.com/T2kezoMQYE — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 6, 2023 ×

"Celebrating the 75th Anniversary of Indo-Lanka Diplomatic Relations, this event celebrates the Cultural Exchange Programme between India and Sri Lanka," the Sri Lankan High Commission said in a statement.

Bawa's work has been exhibited across the world, but this exhibition will be the first retrospective of his work to be shown internationally since 2004. It will also be the first to focus on the archive. The exhibition will run from March 17 to May 7, 2023, and will be inaugurated this Friday.

Geoffrey Bawa left his mark on several countries, including India. His work in India includes the Madurai Boys' Town and Club, Hotel Connemara remodelling in Chennai, and the hotel in Pondicherry. He also designed the Candolim hotel in Goa, the Meena Muttiah hospital in Chennai, the Sarabhai House in Ahmedabad, and the Poddar House in Bangalore. Bawa's architectural legacy in India is significant, and his work continues to inspire architects and designers around the world.