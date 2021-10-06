India and its laws won't let Invesco illegally take over ZEEL: Dr Subhash Chandra

Dr Subhash Chandra, the founder of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), spoke to Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on the most popular news show DNA on Wednesday about ZEEL and Invesco.

Dr Subhash Chandra, slamming Invesco and the individuals behind it and issuing orders to the investor, stated, "Invesco is trying to take over ZEEL by illegal means. This is very wrong. I don't know if China is trying to do this, but this won't happen at any cost. "

"The government of this country and the laws of this nation will never let the takeover of ZEEL happen by Invesco," Dr Chandra added.

Dr Subhash Chandra broke down as he described how he devoted his blood and sweat to create a family channel such as Zee TV.

Some media houses have been publishing baseless and hollow reports in the last few days, especially after the mega-merger announcement between ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), to fight a losing battle against ZEEL, and especially against Punit Goenka, who will continue as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ZEEL.

The following are the most important takeaways from Dr Subhash Chandra's interview with Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on DNA: