/India and China relations 'gradually normalising', EAM Jaishankar tells Chinese FM Wang Yi

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart, Politburo member Wang Yi, on the sidelines ASEAN Foreign ministers meet in the Philippine capital, Manila signalling continued efforts to stabilise relations between Asia's two giants more than six years after deadly border clashes.

India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar noted the progress in ties since the leaders’ meeting in Kazan in October 2024, & Tianjin last August. “Since the meeting of our leaders in Kazan in October 2024, relations between India and China have been gradually normalising,” Jaishankar stated. “This direction was further affirmed when they met in Tianjin last August.”

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The Indian minister stressed that a stable relationship must rest on firm foundations. “Such a relationship can make a valuable contribution to a multi-polar Asia and a multi-polar world,” he observed, adding that ties should be guided by “mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity.”

Jaishankar reiterated a consistent Indian position on border issues that, “peace and tranquillity in the border areas is obviously the pre-requisite for normal ties. Since October 2024, both sides have engaged to ensure that important objective. This will continue to need our constant attention.”

He invoked the leaders’ understanding that “differences should not become disputes,” placing responsibility on diplomacy to manage them responsibly.

Jaishankar welcomed practical steps already taken, the resumption of direct flights, updated visa arrangements, the restart of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, and the recommencement of border trade but flagged issues like fair market access, addressing the trade imbalance, predictable supply chains.

The meeting came against a backdrop of re set of ties. Since the 2020 Galwan Valley violence that killed 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops, both sides have disengaged forces from several friction points along the Line of Actual Control.

India is the chair of BRICS grouping this year and will hold the summit in September. China is extended support to India's BRICS Presidency.