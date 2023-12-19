INDIA alliance meet: Mamata Banerjee proposes Kharge's name for PM, he refuses

Multiple media reports have said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suggested that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge should be projected as prime ministerial candidate from the India alliance for Lok Sabha elections next year. Kharge has turned down the suggestion saying the first priority should be working together for majority in the elections.

News agency ANI quoted VCM parliamentarian Thol. Thirumavalavan who said that Banerjee, along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made the proposal favouring Kharge to be the PM face and co-ordinator of the India bloc. Thirumavalan said that Kharge rejected the proposal.

Kharge clarified his stance on this in media interaction after the meeting.

"First, all of us have to win, we should think about what needs to be done for victory. Who will be PM, this will be decided later. If there are less MPs, what is the point of talking about PM. First, to increase our numbers, (by) coming together, we will try to bring majority. First we will try to win," he said as quoted by ANI.

Kerala Congress leader PJ Joseph however has said that Banerjee didi not take any names and pressed for a 'Dalit PM'

"She did not suggest so. While she spoke, Mamata Banerjee said that it would be good if we could project a Dalit PM. She did not say the name of any person. The matter was not discussed much because she spoke last," Joseph told ANI.

Kharge, who is former union minister, is from the Dalit community.

Leaders from 28 parties attended the fourth meeting of the 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance' (INDIA) bloc in New Delhi.

The bloc is attempting to cobble together a united front of opposition parties to topple BJP in upcoming general elections. Dislodging PM Narendra Modi-led BJP and its allies from central government is still being considered to be a tough task.

The BJP is currently riding high on good performance in recently concluded elections in several Indian states.

The latest meeting of the INDIA bloc was held as the political temperature is on the rise due suspension of 141 MPs from the Indian Parlilament. The unprecedented development has taken place just as parliament is holding winter session.