Mumbai resident ordered food worth over $50,000 on food aggregator app

Swiggy has unveiled its yearly food delivery report which gives an insight into the consumer's dining preferences. One of the most surprising things revealed in this report was that a customer from India's Mumbai ordered food worth $ 50948.19. Swiggy, in their report, wittily wrote, "A user from Mumbai, who placed food orders worth ₹42.3 lakh ($ 50948.19) (no, that’s not a CTC)." This is not only it, another person from Hyderabad spent $ 7226.69 on idlis.

India's love for biryani

The report features insights into India's dining preferences, with Biryani reigning supreme as the nation's most beloved dish ordered through the platform. India ordered 2.5 biryanis per second in 2023 and a Hyderabad resident-led by ordering 1,633 biryanis in the entire year. That is more than 4 biryanis a day.

While chicken biryani topped the non-veg food chart, vegetarians ordered veg-biryani every 5.5 seconds. However, the biggest biryani order came from Chandigarh. According to the report, a family from the city ordered 70 plates of biryani in a single go during the adrenaline-loaded India vs Pakistan match.

What India ordered

A resident of Jhansi placed an order of 269 items on a single day and 207 pizzas were ordered at a household in Bhubaneshwar.

With 8.5 million orders for chocolate cake, Bengaluru emerged as the ‘Cake Capital’.

During Durga Puja, 7.7 million orders of gulab jamun were enjoyed nationwide, and during Navratri, the beloved masala dosa was the most popular dish among vegetarians.

Bangalore: The 'Cake Capital'

While the country ordered 271 cakes per minute on Valentine's Day.

Vegan orders on Swiggy Guilt Free rose by 146 per cent. The battle between Japanese and Korean cuisine tilted in favour of Anime, with Japanese dishes securing twice as many orders.