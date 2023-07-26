India: Allahabad HC extends stay on Gyanvapi mosque premises survey 

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday (July 26th) extended the stay on the survey of the premises of the Gyanvapi mosque. The stay on a survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been extended till Thursday, 5 PM.

Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker posted the matter for further hearing on Thursday after hearing a plea by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid. The committee which manages the mosque had challenged the Varanasi District Judge's July 21 ASI Survey order of the Gyanvapi Mosque.

What the court said

The court, as per news agency PTI, said that till the hearing the stay on ASI survey will continue.

"Interim order by the apex court to continue," said the bench as it rose for the day.

This stay aims to allow the Masjid committee some "breathing time" to approach the high court, reports Live Law.

Earlier, the court reportedly expressed "strong doubts" regarding the survey work to be carried out by the ASI. This observation was made by Chief Justice Diwaker after the Archeological Survey failed to explain the exact methodology that would be used in the survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque premises.

The ASI attempted to clarify that the Ground-penetrating radar (GPR) method — which would not damage the mosque — will be used. However, it failed to convince the court.

Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee vs Hindu women worshippers

On July 24th (Tuesday) the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee moved the High Court, challenging the order of the Varanasi Court directing the ASI to survey the mosque premises — except wuzukhana. The Varanasi Court's order came after an application by four Hindu women worshippers who were part of a suit seeking year-round access to worship inside the mosque premises.

Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee reportedly argued that the ASI was never a party to the suit or noticed by the Varanasi court. It said that despite this, the District Court ordered the ASI to survey the mosque premises.

It also contended that the survey, if done in the way the Hindu women worshippers want, will destroy the entire mosque premises.

