India: Air quality continues to worsen in Delhi despite govt's winter action plan

The air quality in India's national capital New Delhi, along with Gurugram and Noida continued to remain in the "very poor" category for the third day in a row.

According to the SAFAR-India, the AQI in Delhi the stood at 322 and 324 in Noida on Monday morning (Oct 30).

As per the AQI, the air quality check between 0 and 50 is "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 450 "severe".

On Sunday (Oct 29), the national capital's overall air quality was recorded in the 'very poor' category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India.

Even after the Delhi government's 15-point winter action plan which was aimed at controlling the increasing pollution, the fight against deteriorating air quality continued.

According to PTI, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday (Oct 30) requested the Centre to enact a stringent prohibition on buses operating with poor-quality diesel in the NCR areas of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier announced a 15-point winter action plan to curb the pollution caused by vehicles, biomass burning, dust, etc. Now this winter action plan is being implemented on the ground one by one to reduce the pollution in the national capital," Rai said while speaking to the news agency ANI.

"Now the data says that in AQI the level of Particulate matter (PM) 10 is decreasing and that of PM2.5 is increasing. This means that pollution caused by vehicles and biomass burning is increasing. For this, the 'Red Light on, Gaadi off' campaign has been started," he added.

The Delhi minister also mentioned cars as one of the main contributors to pollution, noting that the government has launched the 'Red Light on, Gaadi off' campaign to address this.