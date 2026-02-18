India AI Impact Summit 2026: AI helped India predict 'unprecedented' Chinese action in Arunachal, reveals Lt Gen Dinesh Singh Rana

India successfully made use of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered prediction tools to foil an "unprecedented" Chinese attempt along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, revealed Lt Gen Dinesh Singh Rana, Commander-in-Chief, Strategic Forces Command at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on Tuesday (Feb 17).

India used AI to foil Chinese infiltration

Speaking at the AI summit, the senior military official recalled that during his time as the commander of a corps responsible for security along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh, a low-cost AI system helped India detect early warning indicators about nefarious Chinese military build-up in a disputed sector.

"We could see through some AI systems that something was building up. Finally, we were able to predict the timing of their move," said Lt Gen Rana. He said that AI-enabled intelligence ensured that the Indian forces were positioned effectively and also helped in evacuation planning. This, he said, helped ensure "no casualties" on the Indian side.

AI is no longer a "futuristic effort"

The senior military official noted that the AI race was already underway and no longer a "futuristic concept" and that the technology has now become central to power competition globally. The Lt. Gen said that AI was no longer limited to software systems but also extends to workforce development, infrastructure, military doctrine and command structures.

Rana said that AI-powered systems can both conduct sophisticated offensive operations and strengthen defensive capabilities by plugging gaps and identifying vulnerabilities.

Lt Gen Dinesh Singh Rana flags risks of superintelligence