/'I view AI as...': PM Modi's BIG message as he addresses AI job fears

As artificial intelligence reshapes industries worldwide, anxiety over job security has intensified, including in India, especially amid layoffs by major global corporations. Addressing these concerns in an interview with news agency ANI, Narendra Modi underscored that readiness, not fear, is the right response to technological disruption. The Prime Minister acknowledged that AI will transform the nature of many existing roles, but maintained that technological shifts historically generate new forms of employment.

According to him, digital transformation will expand opportunities in emerging technology sectors and strengthen India’s economic growth. He highlighted that the government is prioritising large-scale skilling and reskilling initiatives to equip citizens for an AI-driven future, describing AI as a powerful tool capable of amplifying human potential. "The Government has launched one of the most ambitious skilling initiatives in the world. We're not approaching this as a future problem, but we're treating it as a present imperative. I view AI as a force-multiplier which will further help us push the boundaries of what we thought possible."

He pointed out that throughout history, every major technological revolution has sparked similar apprehensions, yet innovation has consistently created new industries and job categories. In the AI era, he believes, the pattern will be no different; roles may evolve, but opportunities will multiply. Emphasising India’s long-term strategy, the Prime Minister said the country must move beyond being merely a consumer of advanced technologies and instead become a global creator. Linking this vision to the broader goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, he outlined three guiding principles for India’s AI ambitions: technological sovereignty, inclusive growth, and innovation-driven leadership.

His aspiration is for India to rank among the world’s top three AI powers, not only in adoption but in development.