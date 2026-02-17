/PM Modi writes to Bangladesh PM Rahman: 'Warm welcome awaits you in India'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended warm congratulations to Bangladesh's newly appointed Prime Minister Tarique Rahman following the Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) landslide victory in the recent parliamentary elections. In a formal letter handed over to Rahman by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who attended the oath-taking ceremony in Dhaka on Tuesday, Indian PM praised the BNP leader's success and invited him to visit India.

The BNP secured a commanding majority, with Rahman sworn in as prime minister after his party won over 200 seats in the 300-member Jatiya Sangsad."I extend my warmest congratulations to you on the victory of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party at the just concluded parliamentary elections in Bangladesh and on your appointment as the next Prime Minister of Bangladesh," PM Modi wrote.

He added: “I wish you every success as you assume the high responsibilities of this office. Your victory is a testimony to the trust and confidence reposed by the people of Bangladesh in your leadership and their mandate for your vision to take the country forward on the path of peace, stability and prosperity.” The Indian PM emphasised the deep historical bonds between the neighbours: "As two close neighbours, India and Bangladesh have a deep-rooted friendship founded on shared history, cultural ties, and the aspirations of our peoples for peace and prosperity. The strong convergence between our respective developmental priorities shall serve as a guiding principle for our future cooperation."

He expressed eagerness for enhanced ties: "I look forward to working closely with you to strengthen our multifaceted bilateral relations, enhance regional cooperation, and advance our common goals in wide-ranging areas of connectivity, trade, technology, education, skill development, energy, healthcare, as well as cultural and people-to-people exchanges."

Highlighting mutual benefits, he stated: “As two fast-growing economies and aspiring societies, India and Bangladesh can truly become catalysts for each other's sustainable growth, work for each other's security and enable mutual prosperity.” Modi personally invited Rahman and his family: “I take this opportunity to invite you, along with Dr. Zubaida Rahman and your daughter Zaima, on a visit to India at a mutually convenient time. A warm welcome awaits you in India.” The letter concluded with best wishes: "Please accept, Excellency, my best wishes for your good health and success, and for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of Bangladesh."