India adds 66,732 new coronavirus cases; death toll rises to 109,150

India on Monday reported 66,732 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total infections to 7,120,538, data from the health ministry showed.

According to the data by the Ministry on Health and Family Welfare, 816 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 109,150.

For the past many days, daily coronavirus cases and fatalities are on a decline in the country and the government on Sunday announced that the nation crossed 6 million recoveries, which it described as a "landmark milestone".

There are 8,61,853 active cases in the country and 6,149,535 cured/discharged/migrated cases.

Globally, there are 37,297,350 Covid-19 cases, out of which 25,763,900 are considered recovered, according to a tally compiled by news agency AFP.

The United States is the worst-affected country both in terms of deaths and infections with 7,694,865 cases and 213,614 fatalities. India has third-highest death toll and second-highest infections.

Brazil has confirmed 150,198 deaths, which is the second-most globally.

Mexico ranks fourth in the overall Covid-19 deaths and infections with 83,642 deaths from 814,328 cases and is followed by the United Kingdom with 42,760 fatalities and 590,844 cases.

Meanwhile, the widely available BCG tuberculosis vaccine will be tested for its efficacy against novel coronavirus on frontline care workers in Britain.