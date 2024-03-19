India: AAP leader Satyendar Jain goes back to Tihar Jail, Delhi CM Kejriwal calls him ‘hero’

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, which included Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, voiced support for party leader Satyendar Jain as he returned back to Tihar Jail on Monday evening (Mar 18).

Satyendar Jain surrendered on Monday evening and went back to prison after his plea seeking bail was rejected by the Supreme Court.

On May 30, 2022, 59-year-old Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged money laundering.

On May 26, 2023, the apex court granted interim bail to the minister on health grounds and since then, he has been out of prison after many extensions of the interim bail.

AAP national convenor Kejriwal calls Jain a "hero"

Reacting to Jain's return to prison, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called him a ‘hero for all Dilli wallas' (people of Delhi).

“He (Jain) made arrangements for providing 24x7 electricity, free electricity, good govt hospitals and mohalla (community) clinics. Feel extremely sad for him and his family. God bless him,” wrote the Delhi chief minister on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, Kalkaji legislator and Kejriwal-led government minister Atishi wrote 'Heartbreaking’ and also posted emojis of broken hearts and sad faces.

Greater Kailash MLA and minister Saurabh Bharadwaj slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Just see the (low) level of BJP's politics. The person who gave the fantastic mohalla clinics to Delhi, has been sent to jail. It is extremely saddening,” wrote Bharadwaj, on the social media platform.