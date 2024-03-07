Excise policy case: Delhi Court summons Arvind Kejriwal over eight ED no-shows

In the contentious Enforcement Directorate (ED)-Arvind Kejriwal saga, there's a fresh development. The Delhi Chief Minister, who has skipped ED summons not once but eight times, has been asked to appear before a Delhi court on March 16.

Court summons

As per media reports, the fresh summons come after the ED told the court that the Delhi Chief Minister has skipped multiple summons, issued to him under India's Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The central government agency wants to question Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Taking cognisance of the matter, additional chief metropolitan magistrate Divya Malhotra directed Kejriwal to physically appear in court.

Earlier, based on ED's first complaint, he was directed to appear before the court on February 7. Appearing virtually before the court on February 17; he contended that due to the ongoing budget session, he cannot appear in court physically.

The Delhi court at the time had granted an exemption to Kejriwal from personal appearance.

Excise policy case and ED summons

ED issued its last summons in February and directed the Aam Aadmi Party leader to appear before it for questioning on Monday (Mar 4). However, Kejriwal skipped the summons, calling them "illegal". Instead, he offered to appear before the enforcement directorate via video-conferencing.

To this, the ED insisted that there was no provision for video-conferencing and insisted in his physical presence.

It is alleged that the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge repeatedly refuted by the AAP.

The policy was subsequently scrapped and Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Previously, the ED arrested AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, apart from communications in-charge of the party Vijay Nair in this case.