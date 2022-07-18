India: A school girl's death sparked violence in Tamil Nadu. But what happened?

On Sunday morning, violence broke out on the premises of a private school in Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu, in response to the death of a Class 12 student on the campus. Four days after a school watchman discovered the girl's death on the first floor of the hostel, protesters damaged the school and set fire to school buses. According to reports, the girl committed herself after being harassed by two school teachers who have now been detained. Here is what we currently know.

On July 13, a 17-year-old female student who was enrolled in Class 12 at the Kaniyamoor Sakthi matriculation school in Kallakurichi, Salem district, was discovered dead there. The girl, who shared a room on the third floor of the hostel, was believed to have committed suicide by leaping to her death. The body was discovered by a school watchman.

She committed suicide after allegedly being tortured and harassed by professors. Multiple wounds and haemorrhage were listed as the causes of death in the initial autopsy.

The girl's relatives asserted that she did not commit suicide, nevertheless. Her family claimed in a police report that she had been sexually abused and suffered injuries before she passed away.The girl's family has blamed the school administration for her passing.

Despite the fact that protests had been ongoing since the girl's passing, on July 17, violence broke out. The police were attacked with rocks by the protesters, who also set fire to school buses. Numerous people, including the student's family members, burst through police barriers and vandalised the facility.

A group of demonstrators climbed a structure resembling an archway at the school's entrance, vandalised the nameboard, and hung up high banners demanding justice for the girl.

Additionally, two AIADMK IT wing employees were detained by the police. The violent protests have resulted in the arrest of more than 300 people so far.

Since the alleged harassment occurred on Sunday, the two accused—a chemistry teacher and a mathematics instructor—have been detained by a special team looking into the issue. Their names allegedly appeared on the student's suicide note that was left behind. Five people in total, including the school's principal, have been detained thus far.



