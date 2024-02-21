India: 83-year-old woman killed, another injured after massive fire erupts in Delhi building

An 83-year-old woman died and her granddaughter sustained injuries after they jumped from the fourth floor of an apartment building in the Indian capital Delhi’s Dwarka locality following a massive blaze that erupted in their house, said police, on Wednesday (Feb 21).

The victims were identified as Jasuri Devi, 83, and 30-year-old Pooja Pant who sustained injuries. The incident took place in the Pacific Apartment in southwest Delhi's Dwarka around Wednesday afternoon.

The police said that they rushed to the site after a call about the fire. “The matter was informed to the fire officials for the rescue work,” a senior Delhi police officer told PTI.

An official from the Delhi Fire Services said that they received the call about the fire in two different flats at around 12:30 pm (local time). According to reports, the fire erupted on the third floor of the residential building.

The blaze was eventually doused with the help of six fire tenders around 1:05 pm (local time), reported PTI citing officials. According to the reports, the two women were on the balcony and jumped and one of them was rescued by firefighters.

Atul Garg, Chief of Delhi Fire Services said that the two women had taken shelter on the balcony of the flat where the fire had broken out. The cause of the fire is said to be a gas leak.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said the officers first cordoned off the area and contacted Devi’s son, Mahesh Pant, who immediately reached the site.

“We collected details about his house to know that if any other person was still inside the house. We have started further investigation into the matter,” said Singh, as quoted by PTI.

He added, “Pooja and Jasuri Devi jumped from fourth floor which is around 40 feet above from the ground.”

About the victims

Both victims were rushed to the hospital. The 83-year-old was declared brought dead, after suffering serious head injuries. Meanwhile, Pant is said to have sustained multiple injuries and is in critical condition. She is reportedly undergoing treatment.

“Around 12 pm, I heard the sound of ambulance and fire brigade engines. I rushed to the location,” a neighbour told PTI. “There was a massive fire in a building and teams from the police and fire brigade were trying to rescue two people.”